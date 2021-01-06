Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $180.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Skyworks Solutions traded as high as $159.14 and last traded at $158.58, with a volume of 44515 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $156.30.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SWKS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.35.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $951,665.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total value of $156,286.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,627.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,794 shares of company stock worth $8,347,266. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 25.2% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 46.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.70.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

About Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.