Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CAO Brandon Zell Sells 4,378 Shares

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CAO Brandon Zell sold 4,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $183,832.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178,279 shares in the company, valued at $7,485,935.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brandon Zell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Brandon Zell sold 20,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Brandon Zell sold 7,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $188,775.00.

Shares of WORK traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.79. The stock had a trading volume of 11,630,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,914,779. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $44.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.43 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.48 million. Equities analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 129,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

