SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $291.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.24 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

NASDAQ SGH opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $40.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average of $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $980.02 million, a PE ratio of -565.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SGH. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on SMART Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.43.

In other news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $105,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,520.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 49,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $1,485,341.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,904.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,122. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

