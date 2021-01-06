SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $291.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.24 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

SGH opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average of $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $980.02 million, a PE ratio of -565.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

In other news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $104,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 49,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $1,485,341.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,904.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,122. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

