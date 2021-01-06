SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $291.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.24 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.97. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $40.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.02 million, a PE ratio of -565.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGH shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub cut SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SMART Global from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.43.

In other SMART Global news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $104,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 49,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $1,485,341.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,904.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,122 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

