Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L) (SMS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.25 on January 28th

Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L) (LON:SMS) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L)’s previous dividend of $4.58. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SMS stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 747 ($9.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,835. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 669.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 626.04. The stock has a market cap of £843.62 million and a PE ratio of 4.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Smart Metering Systems plc has a 12-month low of GBX 436.60 ($5.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 769 ($10.05).

Get Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L) alerts:

In other Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L) news, insider Graeme Bissett acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 578 ($7.55) per share, with a total value of £40,460 ($52,861.25).

Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L) Company Profile

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, connects, owns, operates, and maintains metering systems and databases on behalf of energy companies in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.