Smith Barney Citigroup Lowers Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) to Neutral

Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMCR. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amcor from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $12.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Amcor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.81.

AMCR opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 73.44%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 30.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

