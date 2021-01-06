Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sogou Inc. operates as an online search engine. The Company develops Internet applications such as map, voice search and smart phone assistant as well as web directory and browser. Sogou Inc. is based in China. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised Sogou from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of Sogou stock opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.63, a P/E/G ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.49. Sogou has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $216.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.70 million. Sogou had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 3.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sogou will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Sogou in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Sogou in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Sogou in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Sogou in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sogou in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 5.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

