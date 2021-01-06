Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solar Senior Capital Ltd. operates as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company invests primarily in senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche and second lien debt instruments, made to private middle-market companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. “

Get Solar Senior Capital alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Solar Senior Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised Solar Senior Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Solar Senior Capital has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of Solar Senior Capital stock opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.43 million, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.33. Solar Senior Capital has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 million. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. Solar Senior Capital’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUNS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 15.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 267.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the period. 17.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solar Senior Capital (SUNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Senior Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Senior Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.