Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (SVS.V) (CVE:SVS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.22

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (SVS.V) (CVE:SVS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 43849 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$6.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39.

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (SVS.V) Company Profile (CVE:SVS)

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc engages in the development of algal-based production systems to produce natural based green commercial products in Canada and internationally. Its algal-based production systems are used to produce organic omega nutraceuticals and bio-pharmaceutical active ingredients/therapies.

