Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Shares Gap Down to $1.36

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.36, but opened at $1.26. Soligenix shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 1,330 shares changing hands.

SNGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Soligenix from $7.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Soligenix in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Soligenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.94.

Get Soligenix alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 468.27% and a negative net margin of 477.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Soligenix, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNGX. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Soligenix by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 54.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Soligenix during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Soligenix by 25.0% during the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Soligenix in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

About Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.