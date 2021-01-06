SOMESING (SSX) Achieves Market Cap of $3.17 Million

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING token can now be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SOMESING has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00028687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00120517 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.43 or 0.00210959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.19 or 0.00514833 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00049716 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00253719 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017075 BTC.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING launched on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 tokens. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers.

SOMESING Token Trading

SOMESING can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

