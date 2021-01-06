Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sonim Technologies Inc. provides ultra-rugged mobile phones and accessories. It provides its solutions under categories of ultra-rugged mobile phones based on the Android platform, which are capable of attaching to both public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories and cloud-based software and application services. The company serves construction, energy and utility, hospitality, logistics, manufacturing, public sector and transportation sectors. Sonim Technologies Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.06.

SONM stock opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $50.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Sonim Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $3.92.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 40.31% and a negative return on equity of 111.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 332.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 126,196 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the second quarter worth $53,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 67.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,507,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the third quarter worth $186,000. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

