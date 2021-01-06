Sono-Tek Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SOTK)

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Sono-Tek in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sono-Tek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th.

Sono-Tek stock opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.38 million, a PE ratio of 56.13, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of -0.21. Sono-Tek has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $4.55.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

