Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $859,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SON. ValuEngine upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.48. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $62.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $42,543.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

