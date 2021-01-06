SOS Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SOS)

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,340 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,020% compared to the typical daily volume of 75 call options.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SOS stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.49% of SOS at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Get SOS alerts:

Shares of NYSE SOS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.73. 133,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,784. SOS has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $4.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86.

SOS Company Profile

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, blockchain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud.

Read More: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for SOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.