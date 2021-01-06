S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Holdings Cut by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 38,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in S&P Global by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $3,886,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $7,608,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded S&P Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.71.

Shares of SPGI opened at $328.45 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $329.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.