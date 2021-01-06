SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $127.52 Million

Equities analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) will report $127.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $140.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.00 million. SP Plus posted sales of $231.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year sales of $557.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $545.00 million to $570.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $642.56 million, with estimates ranging from $602.00 million to $683.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SP Plus.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $118.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.00 million. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 4.28%.

SP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barrington Research upped their target price on SP Plus from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

In other SP Plus news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $72,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SP Plus by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.16. 176,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,403. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average is $21.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.30. SP Plus has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $46.65.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SP Plus (SP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.