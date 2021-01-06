SparkPoint (SRK) 1-Day Volume Hits $322,671.00

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded up 37.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SparkPoint token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and P2PB2B. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $14.25 million and approximately $322,671.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00028687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00120517 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.43 or 0.00210959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.19 or 0.00514833 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00049716 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00253719 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017075 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SparkPoint’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,027,478,283 tokens. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem. The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io.

SparkPoint Token Trading

SparkPoint can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

