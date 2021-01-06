SparksPay (SPK) Price Tops $0.0044 on Exchanges

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $40,109.91 and $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000046 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,148,777 coins and its circulating supply is 9,088,846 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

