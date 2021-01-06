SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.65

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.65 and last traded at $55.58, with a volume of 112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.10.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,643,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,351,000 after buying an additional 480,793 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,507,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,642,000 after buying an additional 676,944 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,199,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,228,000 after buying an additional 614,263 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,134,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,945,000 after buying an additional 851,520 shares during the period. Finally, David Loasby lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. David Loasby now owns 1,954,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,961,000 after buying an additional 47,150 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

