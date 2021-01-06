SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Sets New 12-Month High at $70.92

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.92 and last traded at $70.92, with a volume of 538 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.28.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 18,749 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Argent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 15,327 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

