SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.13

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.13 and last traded at $78.13, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.23.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.70.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,578,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,912,000. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,862,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 104.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 23,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 446.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 21,689 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.