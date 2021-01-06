SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Trading 6.9% Higher

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) traded up 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.33 and last traded at $44.81. 6,036,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 4,003,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.92.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBE. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

