SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XME)

SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 56,704 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 580% compared to the typical volume of 8,338 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 102.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,803,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,914,000 after buying an additional 910,588 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,934,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 143.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 236,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 139,494 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF during the third quarter worth $4,978,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 209,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF alerts:

XME stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.86. 320,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,067,393. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.84. SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $35.35.

About SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.