Spence Asset Management Invests $11.93 Million in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 211,006 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,934,000. Digital Turbine comprises about 3.5% of Spence Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Spence Asset Management owned 0.24% of Digital Turbine as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 1,371,851.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,966,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966,101 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,596,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Digital Turbine by 323.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,488,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,623 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at about $23,795,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth about $16,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.07.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.09. 3,499,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,019,626. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.04, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average is $30.34.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,121,014.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 390,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,746,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

