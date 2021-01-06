Spence Asset Management Sells 874 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Spence Asset Management decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.0% of Spence Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 270,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,109,000 after acquiring an additional 19,455 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 114,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,464,000 after purchasing an additional 17,515 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 24,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $8.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.53. 52,375,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,827,430. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.91. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $206.78.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

