Spendcoin (SPND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.01 Million

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Spendcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN. Spendcoin has a total market capitalization of $13.01 million and $6.78 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spendcoin has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,275,068,796 tokens. The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Spendcoin Token Trading

Spendcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

