Spiking Trading 85.7% Lower Over Last Week (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 88.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Spiking has a total market capitalization of $311,631.87 and approximately $7.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spiking has traded down 85.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Spiking token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including COSS and Kryptono.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00047664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.75 or 0.00337313 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00036111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00014364 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $852.41 or 0.02462875 BTC.

Spiking Token Profile

Spiking (CRYPTO:SPIKE) is a token. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. Spiking’s official website is spiking.com. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com.

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

