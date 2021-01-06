Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $209.30.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Splunk from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Splunk from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Splunk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Splunk from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $87,048.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,425 shares of company stock worth $6,310,914. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 117.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SPLK traded down $3.85 on Wednesday, hitting $162.87. 28,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,688. Splunk has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.60.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Splunk will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

