Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.84 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will report $35.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.90 million. Sprout Social reported sales of $28.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year sales of $131.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $131.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $166.84 million, with estimates ranging from $165.00 million to $169.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.02 million.

SPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays began coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $261,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $61,666.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,689 shares of company stock worth $8,564,759.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 118.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sprout Social by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.16. 40,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,603. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $56.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.10.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

