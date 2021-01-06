Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Ryan Paul Barretto Sells 5,600 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $261,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $48.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average of $46.10. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $56.65.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.02 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 201.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 34,039 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 63.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 16,277.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 137,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 92.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 114,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 55,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays began coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

