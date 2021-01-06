SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $62.77

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.77 and last traded at $62.77, with a volume of 909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.45.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLOW. BidaskClub raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX FLOW has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.56, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.93.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.73 million. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. Equities analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLOW. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in SPX FLOW during the second quarter worth about $13,822,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after buying an additional 157,943 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 338,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,498,000 after purchasing an additional 142,681 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 76,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in SPX FLOW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW Company Profile (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

