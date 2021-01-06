St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited (SAU.TO) (TSE:SAU) Trading 10.7% Higher

Shares of St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited (SAU.TO) (TSE:SAU) were up 10.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 1,818,419 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,509,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a market cap of C$112.65 million and a PE ratio of -70.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07.

St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited (SAU.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SAU)

St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the Philippines. It holds interests in the King-king copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,548 hectares located in the Province of Compostela Valley, Mindanao Island.

