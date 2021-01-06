S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STBA. Zacks Investment Research raised S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.59. The company has a market cap of $995.35 million, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.65. S&T Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.98 and a 52-week high of $41.53.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $85.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&T Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,277 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.