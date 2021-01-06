Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Standard Life plc provides asset management and long-term savings solutions. The company’s product and service includes pensions, individual savings accounts, investment bonds and mutual funds. It also offers life assurance, investment trust, wealth management and support services. Standard Life plc is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SLFPY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Standard Life Aberdeen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

SLFPY stock opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.35. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $17.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

