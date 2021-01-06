Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Sets New 1-Year High at $83.39

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.39 and last traded at $82.39, with a volume of 650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.09.

SXI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on Standex International from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $151.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,376 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $173,946.96. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 316.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,382 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 2.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 18.3% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

