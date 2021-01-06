Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $195.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past year, Stanley Black & Decker's shares have outperformed the industry. In the quarters ahead, the company is poised to gain from solid product offerings (especially related to security, healthy and do-it-yourself preferences), a positive e-commerce trend, innovation efforts and inorganic activities. Also, its commitment toward rewarding shareholders enhances its attractiveness. Cost-reduction actions (savings to the tune of $680 million are anticipated to be realized in 2020) and solid liquidity also might help. In December, the company raised its scenario planning assumption for organic growth (year over year) from 3-5% mentioned earlier to 10% for the fourth quarter. This revision reflects an impressive demand for products. In the past 60 days, the company’s earnings estimates have increased for 2021.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $188.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $187.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.07.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $170.13 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $195.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.80.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total value of $1,120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $70,197.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,058.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,859,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,915,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,038 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,041,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,262 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,423,000 after purchasing an additional 360,893 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at $25,352,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at $15,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

