STASIS EURO 1-Day Volume Tops $2.11 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $38.40 million and $2.11 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Ethfinex, Kyber Network and OKCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00045410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.00 or 0.00310305 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00032284 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,081.39 or 0.02917875 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013604 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a token. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Kyber Network, DSX, Ethfinex, OKCoin, Tokens.net, DDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

