State Street (NYSE:STT) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street (NYSE:STT) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $77.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $72.00.

STT has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of State Street from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded State Street from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.59.

Shares of STT stock opened at $72.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. State Street has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.87 and its 200 day moving average is $66.34.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that State Street will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

In related news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,787.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in State Street by 366.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,751 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,020,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,450 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,301,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 345.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,750,000 after purchasing an additional 493,436 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in State Street by 64.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,229,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,968,000 after buying an additional 482,997 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

