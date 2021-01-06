Steem Reaches Market Capitalization of $74.16 Million (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, Steem has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $74.16 million and $8.39 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,665.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $450.86 or 0.01229674 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00046882 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.09 or 0.00180255 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001549 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000233 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Steem Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 412,162,564 coins and its circulating supply is 395,188,470 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.