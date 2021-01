SThree (LON:STHR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

SThree Plc (LON:STHR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $303.50. SThree shares last traded at $300.00, with a volume of 1,440,807 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £397.26 million and a PE ratio of 10.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 300.

SThree Company Profile (LON:STHR)

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.