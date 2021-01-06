Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

SF has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $42.00 to $44.67 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Stifel Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.39.

Shares of SF opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. Stifel Financial has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $52.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average is $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $883.30 million for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 12.16%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.1133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $555,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,671 shares in the company, valued at $9,746,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SF. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

