Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.75

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.75 and last traded at $52.75, with a volume of 29588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.77.

SF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $42.00 to $44.67 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.39.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $883.30 million for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 14.66%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1133 per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $555,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,746,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

