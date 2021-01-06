Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) (LON:STCK) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $251.64

Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) (LON:STCK)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.64 and traded as high as $276.70. Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) shares last traded at $261.00, with a volume of 133,009 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STCK shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 274 ($3.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 264.33 ($3.45).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 251.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 231.60. The company has a market cap of £539 million and a PE ratio of 17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a €0.18 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.89%. This is a positive change from Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L)’s previous dividend of $0.03. Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

In other news, insider Paul Bal sold 50,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34), for a total value of £129,768.96 ($169,543.98).

About Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) (LON:STCK)

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

