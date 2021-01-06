Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 9,596 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the average volume of 624 put options.

NYSE TAL opened at $68.88 on Wednesday. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $44.24 and a 52 week high of $83.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,894.89 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.30.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. TAL Education Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TAL Education Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,322,000 after purchasing an additional 37,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 166,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after acquiring an additional 17,517 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,212,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,287,000 after acquiring an additional 154,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 107,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TAL. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.91.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

