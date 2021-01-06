Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:JNK)

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 31,232 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,460% compared to the average volume of 1,220 call options.

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $108.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.60. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.18 and a twelve month high of $110.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 275.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 29,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

