Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on ChampionX (NYSE:CHX)

ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,587 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,084% compared to the typical daily volume of 134 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 305.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHX opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.36. ChampionX has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $33.83.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $633.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.55 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ChampionX from $12.60 to $11.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on ChampionX from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

