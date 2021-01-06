Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,530 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,024% compared to the typical daily volume of 225 put options.

Shares of TTM stock opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.28. Tata Motors has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $14.03.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 48.89% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tata Motors will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tata Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTM. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Tata Motors during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

