Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of The Chefs’ Warehouse Call Options (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 8,051 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 520% compared to the average volume of 1,298 call options.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BTIG Research raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $41,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,114.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 253.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 920,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 659,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,470,000 after purchasing an additional 479,977 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 736.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 494,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 435,300 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,082,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,372,000 after purchasing an additional 337,396 shares during the period. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.78 million, a PE ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average is $16.97. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $40.33.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $254.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.85 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. Research analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

